A 25-year-old man is in custody after police cordoned off an address at Capalaba on Wednesday night.
It came after a man allegedly made threats towards another man at Upper Mount Gravatt in Brisbane while holding what police say appeared to be a gun.
Advertisement
A police spokeswoman said reports suggested the men were travelling in separate vehicles along Mount Gravatt Road at the time of the alleged incident.
Officers visited an address on Elwyn Street at Capalaba at about 7pm, where they took a 25-year-old into custody without further incident.
No charges have been laid and the man is assisting police with enquiries.
Residents say they saw police helicopters circling the area at the time of the incident.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.