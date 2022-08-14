Redland City Bulletin

Victoria Point mum recognised for securing community grants

By Emily Lowe
August 14 2022 - 9:00pm
Victoria point mum Lisa Nardone has been nominated for two AusMumpreneur awards.

A Victoria Point mum is being recognised for securing valuable grant funding for community groups across Australia while raising her family in the Redlands.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

