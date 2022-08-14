A Victoria Point mum is being recognised for securing valuable grant funding for community groups across Australia while raising her family in the Redlands.
Former educator and public servant Lisa Nardone began her business more than a decade ago.
She specialises in grant writing for community organisations and businesses across Australia helping communities around the country thrive.
Over 12 years GrantsPlus has gained $17 million in grants for clients and community corporate agents.
In the last 12 months she has written more than $4.3M in grants for her clients with more than $2.7M already successful, and others still under assessment.
Ms Nardone's efforts have led to nominations in two categories of the national 2022 AusMumpreneur Awards.
Presented by The Women's Business School, the awards recognise outstanding achievement in business excellence, tech, product development and customer service innovation for the growing number of women juggling business and motherhood.
She said support while balancing work and home life was the key to helping her succeed through the challenges of running a business and raising a family.
"It's important to know when to reach out to others for help or advice; to those whose skills complement, rather than replicate your own," she said.
Ms Nardone said her inspiration and motivation for the business was her passion for helping groups succeed, grow, and enhance their communities, and that anyone starting their own enterprise could give it a go.
"You don't need to be perfect to start, you just need to start, the perfect will come... Don't let fear of failing or not being good enough stand in your way."
The winners of the 2022 AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced in Sydney this September.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
