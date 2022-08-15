On Tuesday, the snapper and pearl perch fishery are open again.
The past month seemed to have lasted forever, and I cannot wait to catch a few snapper.
Advertisement
The water temperature is perfect for them, so dust off the gear and catch a feed of fresh fish.
The wind looks like it will be under ten knots on a few days this week.
The Gold Coast beaches reported great catches of tailor.
The greenback tailor is also about the surf beaches.
They are an underrated eating fish.
Fresh tailor, bled and kept cool, is delicious on the plate.
The tailor I smoked last week was great in a pasta dish.
The salty and smoky flavour was so good that it inspired me to smoke a whole chicken which also turned out so tasty.
Finally, the squid turned up along the local jetties, and dedicated squid anglers got into the action.
I was given a good-sized squid which I am saving to use as snapper bait.
During the high tides, the squid will be along the edges of the weed banks.
A good quality squid jig is worth the investment because they out fish cheaper squid jigs.
Flathead, bream and whiting are about along our coast; use live worms for the bream and whiting.
Use live bait or jigs for the flathead.
My fishing buddy caught twelve big whiting on worms and found they were not keen on yabbies.
Freshwater fishing report from Ray Kennedy, after a disappointing day at Baroon Pocket where they did not catch a fish, they had a much better day at the Hinze western arm during the week.
The water visibility was still poor at around half a meter.
Advertisement
They first headed towards the dam wall and up into the entrance of the eastern arm, not a fish on the sounder.
At the western arm, they finally located some fish next to a tree at a drop-off between Thirty and forty-five feet.
They ended the day with twenty-eight bass caught on live shrimp.
More than twenty of the fish were over thirty cm long, the largest at forty-two cm.
All fish were tagged and released.
Persistence certainly pays off, and some days you must keep searching out fish schools.
Advertisement
Send fishing questions, pictures or organise coaching with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.