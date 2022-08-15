Healthy gardens for front-line workers could come to the Redlands as a pilot program takes shape at a Brisbane Hospital.
The Edible Garden Pilot Project is designed to reduce burnout and enhance the welling of health workers by allowing them to garden and produce their own food at work.
The project is being run in conjunction with Bond University Researchers who are studying the health and nutritional well being benefits of the idea.
Mater Director if Dietetics and Food Services said therapeutic horticulture would take some of the stress away are increased pressure on workers through the COVID pandemic.
"We are starting off with a small growers group of interested staff members who will maintain the outdoor gardens and be able to harvest the produce for their own use," Ms McCray said.
"This initial group will inform a broader staff health and well-being edible garden program at our South Brisbane campus, that we plan to roll out at the end of this year.
Vegepod Australia has provided a six-square metre self-watering garden that will be located at the hospital's South Brisbane campus, which allowed staff to choose produce from a long list of options.
She said she hoped more health workers, including those in Redlands, would benefit from the project.
"Following this we would hope to take our key learnings and further expand and adapt the edible garden program to our Mater sites in Redland, Springfield, Rockhampton, Mackay, Bundaberg and Townsville," Ms McCray said.
"We are keen to see the health, well being and nutritional benefits of an edible garden program for all of our staff across the state."
Micro-herbs grown in the gardens will be used in a range of dishes for hospital patients.
Bond University senior conjoint research dietitian Dr Jennifer Utters said therapeutic horticulture was becoming a recognised tool for respite for health workers.
"'There is a growing body of research on the health benefits of gardening, including its ability to reduce emotional distress, improve quality of life and increase the consumption of vegetables," Dr Utters said.
"For staff, research shows that taking breaks in the garden instead of inside could help to reduce burnout reported by health workers."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
