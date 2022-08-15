Redland City Bulletin

Redland Sinfonia presents Phantasmagorica

Updated August 15 2022 - 10:25am, first published 10:09am
FANTASY: Dr Graeme Denniss chats with cellist Ivy Han and composer Jordan Hall about the Redland Sinfonia's next concert performance on September 18.

The world of fantasy provides a fertile ground for novelists, futurists, composers, poets, filmmakers and video game designers and is being explored by the Redland Sinfonia in Phantasmagorica, the third concert for 2022 being staged at 2pm on September 18 at the Redland Performing Arts Centre..

