The world of fantasy provides a fertile ground for novelists, futurists, composers, poets, filmmakers and video game designers and is being explored by the Redland Sinfonia in Phantasmagorica, the third concert for 2022 being staged at 2pm on September 18 at the Redland Performing Arts Centre..
Sinfonia conductor and artistic director Graeme Denniss said throughout history, the imagination had enriched many different cultures, beginning with creation myths and fairy stories, and evolving into the science fiction and fantasy genres which now fill pages of books and comics, and computer, television and movie screens.
The concert begins with music from The Lord of the Rings. Harry Potter also makes an appearance, and the world of video games is explored with music from World of Warcraft and a medley of gaming themes including Halo, Civilization IV, Bounty Hunter and Kingdom Hearts. The March to the Scaffold from the Symphonie Fantastique by Berlioz nods to fantasy in the classics genre.
Also being featured are the prize winners of two competitions sponsored by the Redland Sinfonia in conjunction with the Redlands Eisteddfod.
"These awards continue the commitment that both organisations make to provide career pathways for emerging musicians," Dr Denniss said.
'Cellist Ivy Han is a Year 10 student and one of the youngest winners of this award.
"She already has a brilliant track record and a promising career as a musician," Dr Denniss said..
Ms Han will perform Concerto for Cello by Romantic era 'cellist/composer David Popper, as well as the theme from Schindler's List by John Williams.
This year marks the beginning of a new composition prize, designed to give emerging composers hands on experience in writing for orchestra and having their work performed in concert.
"While computer programs are very useful for composers, there is no substitute for hearing the sounds you have written come to life in the hands of live musicians playing actual instruments."
The winning work of the inaugural composition prize is The Wasteland by Jordan Hall.
Mr Hall's dark brooding music was inspired by the dead marshes in Lord of the Rings, which coincidentally fits perfectly with the theme of the concert. Mr Hall is also an accomplished violinist and conductor and he will direct the Redland Sinfonia in the premiere performance of The Wasteland.
Combining with the Redland Sinfonia in the Lord of Rings medley, the Bayside Youth Orchestra, conducted by Julie Schmidt, will also perform their own piece of fantasy music Caulderon by Brisbane composer Keith Sharp.
Tickets are $33/$27/$15. Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au
