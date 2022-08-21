Redland City Bulletin

Brothers Callum, Riley, and Jackson Brennan dominate Australian Pool Rescue Championships

By Jeremy Cook
August 21 2022 - 5:00am
Brothers Riley and Callum Brennan won six gold, five silver and two bronze medals each at the Australian Pool Rescue Championships on the Gold Coast early this month. Picture supplied.

Three Redlands brothers have won big at the 2022 Australian Pool Rescue Championships on the Gold Coast earlier, scooping up 28 medals between them.

