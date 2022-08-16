North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) residents are now eligible to become trained in disaster management.
Redland City Council has expanded the Community Champions Program to Minjerribah after a successful program on the Southern Moreton Bay Islands (SMBI).
Advertisement
Community Champions are trained to assist with disaster management in their regions and beyond.
Marie Dalton has been a Community Champion on Russell Island since 2017 and joined after about 60 homes were threatened by a large grass fire on the island.
"During that fire no-one knew where the evacuation centre was or where to go," Mrs Dalton said.
"If there is a fire on the islands it can take two hours for help to arrive but, as trained community champions, we can get an evacuation centre set up and operational without outside help.
"Becoming a champion means you get to know your community more, and you become self-sufficient.
"Because of the training we receive, we're also able to volunteer to help in other areas as needed. I've been deployed to help in Townsville, in Caboolture during the recent flooding as well as to Straddie twice to open up an evacuation centre during fires."
Mayor Karen Williams said expressions of interests from island residents were open for volunteers who could train for disaster situations.
"The Community Champions Program trains residents to support their community in times of emergency and how to work with the wider Redland Local Disaster Management Group," she said.
"The SMBI Community Champions Program has shown how successful it can be when local knowledge and connections become part of the emergency response.
"This is particularly important for our island communities, who at times are isolated from the mainland."
The Minjerribah Community Champions Program is open to residents not serving as emergency volunteers.
Participants can receive training on local knowledge of the island, educating the community to prepare for disasters, how to respond to emergencies and assist with disaster recovery.
They are also trained in psychological first aid, evacuation and volunteer management and become registered volunteers with Council, Australian Red Cross and Volunteering Queensland.
To become a Minjerribah Community Champion, you must be an island resident, over 18 years and available to complete training during business hours where required.
To register your interest phone 3829 8999 or email disaster@redland.qld.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.