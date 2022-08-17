Redland City Bulletin

Preliminary plans approved for Steiner School in Redlands


By Emily Lowe
August 17 2022 - 5:00am
Redland City Councillors voted unanimously on preliminary approval for an eeducational establishment at Thorneside. Picture by Emily Lowe.

Redland City Councillors have voted to approve a detailed preliminary application for a Steiner school at a Thorneside address.



Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

