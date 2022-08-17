Redland City Councillors have voted to approve a detailed preliminary application for a Steiner school at a Thorneside address.
Councillors voted unanimously for preliminary approval for the plan for the school, which involved a variation request to City Plan Version six at the August 17 general meeting.
South East Brisbane Steiner School (SEBSS) made the application for preliminary approval for land at 12 John Street, Thorneside.
Steiner education methods involve a holistic learning approach focused on developing intellectual, artistic and practical skills, and there are more than 50 Steiner education schools in Australia and five in Queensland.
It is understood the John Street site is owned by the Uniting Church in Australia Property Trust, but the pre-existing church closed several years ago and remained unoccupied.
The plans state the school will have a capacity of up to 30 students from pre-school to year four, with a maximum of four full-time staff operating from 7am to 6pm on weekdays.
The school would operate within the existing building with minor internal work needed and includes outside play and grassed areas, but the SEBSS has proposed a car park to the north of the site with six parking spaces.
The variation request to City Plan Version six involved varying the level of assessment to allow an educational establishment on the land and to establish the SEBSS Scheme Code plan to lodge future development applications against.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
