A 23-year-old Birkdale man has been charged with multiple driving offences after he allegedly rammed a police car at Capalaba.
It came after police attempted to intercept a Nissan Navara bearing stolen plates on Old Cleveland Road at about 9.30pm on August 12.
Police say the Nissan was seen reversing into a police vehicle parked behind it in a driveway, forcing it back onto another police car.
The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot but was arrested at Wellington Point four days later.
He was charged with multiple driving offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, wilful damage of a police vehicle and possessing tainted property.
The 23-year-old was due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court this week.
