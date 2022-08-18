Redland City Bulletin

Birkdale man, 23, charged after allegedly ramming police car at Capalaba

August 18 2022 - 9:00pm
A 23-year-old Birkdale man has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly ramming a police car at Capalaba.

Local News

