YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters No trust in politicians

It is interesting reading in the Bulletin the comments sent in by your readers and the one underlying fact is the general mistrust of our elected councillors. We see it all the time with politicians and councillors when seeking elections. Before being elected, they promise an honest, open government which is accountable to the electorate. When they get in, many of their dealings are secretly conducted behind closed doors-deeming them too sensitive for the people that pay their wages to know about. It seems that you need a special talent to be a pillar of the establishment. Richard Roberts, Cleveland.
I am not surprised by Henry Pike's comments regarding climate change legislation. It is the same dribble as Laming and other Federal LNP MPs in Queensland. It is a shame he bagged the LNP member from Tassie for her strength in decision-making. Bowman taxpayers are stuck with this man for three years.
Toni Bowler, Sheldon
So Mr Lamming, it was all ScoMo's fault after all. Wow!
Let's address what you said in July 7 edition. Far from abandoning you, ScoMo and Turnbull before him have been to Bowman to help save your political neck. When the selection committee failed to endorse you, you appealed to Canberra, and Turnbull allegedly had you re-endorsed for the seat on his say-so. Then came events that caused all your problems to be aired, and once again, the PM at the time flew up here to support you.
With an election due, you were allowed to stay in office until that election was held. Your claim a couple of weeks back that you made Bowman a safe LNP seat is way off. Bowman became a safe LNP seat when the Commission redrew the boundaries.
Anyway, what is pleasing to note is that you endorse a letter I wrote some months back that Morrison was the worst PM this country has ever had.
D Cotton, Alexandra Hills
Recently a post came up on Facebook asking for good and bad about living on the islands. I was sceptical and asked why the sudden interest. The reply was generally to find out opinions. I am not sure how many followed up, but I think it is time that the Council take a serious look at Island infrastructure.
Everyone has said that children are our future and we must protect them. Well, that does not rate very highly with Redland City Council. Over the last fourteen years, at least one resident on Russell Island has spoken to the Council about installing bus shelters for the school children to wait in rather than standing on the side of the road or on the road. Still, the Council is not interested or totally against it. In my years of driving, I have seen many accidents and victims. To see someone injured or killed in an accident is heartbreaking. I was driving along a road in Sydney when a young child ran out in front of me, I was lucky enough to stop in time, but my heart stopped with fear. If you have ever been this close, you would know what that feeling is. As she pulled her child back onto the footpath, the mother looked with fear and relief.
Children on the mainland have bus shelters, so why can't the children on the islands have them?
Wendy Pitkin, Russell Island
Doesn't the fact that three Redland City Councillors declined to comment on the future of Mayor Karen Williams speak volumes about the culture of the Council? Are they being disrespectful to their constituents, fearful of reprisals, or just don't care? The next elections will be interesting.
Lawrence Watson, Redland Bay
General sporting and appropriate development in the Redlands will promote a healthier and economic area for the future.
Vicki Sloman, Cleveland
