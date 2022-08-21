YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters No trust in politicians

Redland City Bulletin
YOUR SAY: No trust in politicians

August 21 2022 - 5:00am
No Trust

It is interesting reading in the Bulletin the comments sent in by your readers and the one underlying fact is the general mistrust of our elected councillors. We see it all the time with politicians and councillors when seeking elections. Before being elected, they promise an honest, open government which is accountable to the electorate. When they get in, many of their dealings are secretly conducted behind closed doors-deeming them too sensitive for the people that pay their wages to know about. It seems that you need a special talent to be a pillar of the establishment. Richard Roberts, Cleveland.

