YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters No trust in politicians

Everyone has said that children are our future and we must protect them. Well, that does not rate very highly with Redland City Council. Over the last fourteen years, at least one resident on Russell Island has spoken to the Council about installing bus shelters for the school children to wait in rather than standing on the side of the road or on the road. Still, the Council is not interested or totally against it. In my years of driving, I have seen many accidents and victims. To see someone injured or killed in an accident is heartbreaking. I was driving along a road in Sydney when a young child ran out in front of me, I was lucky enough to stop in time, but my heart stopped with fear. If you have ever been this close, you would know what that feeling is. As she pulled her child back onto the footpath, the mother looked with fear and relief.