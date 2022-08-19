Redland City Bulletin

Less than one per cent of Redland residents respond to BCP survey

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said 73.9 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed the BCP would meet the needs of the community. Picture by Emily Lowe.

Less than one per cent of Redland residents responded to an online survey on the Draft Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP), but the council says the plans are strongly supported.

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

