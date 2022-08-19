Less than one per cent of Redland residents responded to an online survey on the Draft Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP), but the council says the plans are strongly supported.
The results of the non-statutory second round of community consultation also showed respondents had questions about the cost of the site, future use and long-term legacy.
Advertisement
According to the 2021 census, Redland City has a population of 161,730 people. Approximately 1052 residents responded to the BCP survey, representing 0.65 per cent of the population.
The five-week consultation process used television, cinema, radio, billboard and flyer advertisements, social media posts, face-to-face engagements and presentations across the Redlands to encourage residents to have their say on the BCP.
The results were included in an independent engagement summary report adopted at Wednesday's council meeting.
It is understood the data was limited by the cancellation of two open days in May due to bad weather.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the data showed more than 73.9 per cent of the survey participants agreed or strongly agreed the BCP would meet the community's needs.
"During the consultation period, an online survey asked if BCP provided the right mix of facilities, spaces and activities. Overall, most respondents agreed with the draft master plan directions," Cr Williams said.
"On average, three out of four respondents to the online survey conducted during the campaign agreed or strongly agreed with what the Draft BCP Master Plan was proposing."
Amongst those who disagreed, there were concerns expressed around three issues: the whitewater stadium, conservation and cultural recognition.
Respondents were concerned about a lack of a whitewater industry in the region. In addition, they wanted more information on ongoing maintenance costs for the whitewater centre and opportunities for the facility's use after the Olympics and Paralympics.
They also wished to see more emphasis on the Indigenous significance of the site with more opportunities for First Nations people as well as wildlife protection and rehabilitation programs.
Survey respondents chose recreation and meeting friends as their top two reasons for visiting the precinct and 51 per cent said they would visit at least once every two weeks.
Cr Williams said changes would be made and further reports done as a result of the consultation to help align the precinct with the wants and needs of the community.
"To address and protect the site's significant environmental, ecological, cultural and heritage values, while delivering the diverse assets as detailed in the draft master plan, will be a very interconnected and complex process," Cr Williams said.
"If the statutory planning approaches are not undertaken in a cohesive manner, there will be potential for delivery, cost and integration risks leading to piecemeal and low-quality development outcomes."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.