A Redland resident has slammed an independent review into aircraft noise for "shifting the problem" of low flying planes from inner city Brisbane to the Redlands.
Bowman MP Henry Pike also blasted federal Greens representatives advocating for the change.
Their calls come after a review of Brisbane Airport flight paths commissioned by Airservices Australia recommended changes redirecting departure routes over the Redlands and Moreton Bay.
The Brisbane New Parallel Runway Flight Paths Post Implementation Review (PIR) Independent Review Final Report by Trax International recommends planes leaving Brisbane Airport maximise paths flying over water.
Redland resident Steve Muller said people living on the bayside did not deserve to bear the burden of aircraft noise.
"Redlands residents have chosen not to live in or close to the city, usually because it is less busy and noisy, among other things," he said.
"We value this lifestyle, which is about to be shattered if we do not all vigorously oppose this unjust change.
Mr Muller said the noise would be significantly more noticeable and could occur every two minutes daily.
"This departure will be low and slow as the aircraft take off fully loaded under full power," he said.
"This is what happens at Tingalpa and adjacent suburbs now but those surburbs have had it for 30 years on the existing path.
"People there have chosen to stay or purchase there knowing full well the noise."
The report found most complaints originated from areas close to the New Parallel Runway (NPR), but a small number related to areas considerably further away and become more frequent when the runway opened.
Mr Pike said shifting the problem of aircraft noise to the bayside community was "unacceptable"
"The final report calls for consideration of more flights over the bay, but the underlying assumption seems to be that nobody lives beyond the Brisbane City Council borders," he said.
The review process is ongoing with more community consultation to be done.
Mr Pike's call was prompted by three inner-city Greens MPs who called for a reworking of the Brisbane Airport to limit noise in their suburbs and put a curfew on airport operations and promised to move a private members bill to achieve this by then end of the parliamentary term.
"I will be keeping an extremely close eye on this situation on behalf of my community and will push-back strongly on any proposal that is not in the best interests of the Redlands," Mr Pike said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
