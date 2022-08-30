Redland shoppers are coming together again to support families and children with life limiting conditions, raising money in their weekly grocery shops.
Last year's Coles fundraiser for Hummingbird House raised more than $15,200 in four weeks to help sick kids.
The successful campaign will run again this Wednesday August 31 until Tuesday September 27, where customers can but $2 donation cards at checkouts.
Four designs on the cards will support Queensland only children's hospice, Hummingbird House.
The organisation provides specialised paediatric palliative care services for families across the state.
Hummingbird House General Manager Dr. Fiona Hawthorne said Coles' fundraising this year would be vital to help families in need of support.
"The support from Queenslanders will help Hummingbird House provide much needed services and support for families both in their homes and at our hospice in Brisbane," she said.
"Hummingbird House supports families through their entire journey caring for a sick child. Our specialised staff and support services are tailored to support every family member, whether through clinical or peer support, respite care or end-of-life and after-death care."
Coles Queensland State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was supporting Hummingbird House for the ninth year.
"Our customers and team members have been passionate about supporting Hummingbird House since 2014 when the hospice was just in the planning stages, and over the past eight years we've raised $3.5 million together," he said.
"We started fundraising for Hummingbird House at 60 Coles supermarkets across Queensland before it was built and we've now trebled our support by fundraising at more than 180 stores.
All funds raised will go towards helping Hummingbird House to continue providing family support services, physical and creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.
