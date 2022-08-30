Redland City Bulletin

Coles fundraises for Hummingbird House for ninth year running

August 30 2022 - 9:00pm
Coles Cleveland manager Travis Frost with Daniel Darcy and Lara Silicin helped shoppers raise funds for Hummingbird House in 2021. Picture by Emily Lowe.

Redland shoppers are coming together again to support families and children with life limiting conditions, raising money in their weekly grocery shops.

