A Wellington Point mum has won the hearts of many with her lunchbox business, taking home silver and bronze awards at the AusMumpreneur awards.
Lunchbox Mini creator Anna Van Dijk won silver in the People's Choice Customer Service Awards and bronze in the People's Choice Ecommerce Awards.
Ms Van Dijk said it was an honour to be nominated amongst hundreds of talented mums from across Australia.
"Providing the highest level of customer service has always been very important to me from the very beginning four years ago," she said.
"Since starting the business in my home at Wellington Point, to moving into a warehouse space in Capalaba with my very own team members, it's been at the centre of everything we do here at Lunchbox Mini.
"To be recognised alongside some of Australia's largest and most respected female-founded businesses has been an absolute business dream come true."
Ms Van Dijk's business aims to transform the way families pack their lunches to become more organised
The AusMumpreneur Awards presented by The Women's Business School were created to celebrate mums who juggle raising a family and running a business.
Women's Business School co-founder Peace Mitchell said 2022 was the 13th year the awards had run, with more and more mothers starting their own businesses.
"These awards are all about recognising the growing number of mums who are achieving outstanding business success while balancing motherhood," she said.
"Each year these awards uncover incredible women and we were blown away by the courage, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of this year's award winners and I know that they will provide great inspiration for other women thinking about starting their own business."
