An Ormiston entrepreneur is connecting employers and jobseekers with a simple swipe inspired by the ease of dating apps to slash the time it takes to fill jobs.
Sam McNamara created Getahead to match employers with interested employees who swipe right on each other, and matches can private message and interview directly on the app.
The Cleveland raised creator said the app worked similarly to dating apps like Tinder and Hinge and could reduce the time it took to recruit a new worker from 25 days to as little as 25 minutes.
"Applying for a role will be as simple as swiping right with no need for cover letters or formatted resumes," Mr McNamara said.
"Business owners constantly tell us they are a waste of time and make it impossible for an employer to get a good understanding of who the applicant really is.
"Our AI technology will show seekers only the most suitable jobs, taking into account elements like location, salary expectations and personal preferences such as dog friendly workplaces, flexible working environments and other unique filters."
The app launches in September, with 270 companies from restaurant chains to major international businesses already pre-registered.
"Employers will be able to post jobs, receive applicants, directly communicate, and organise a immediate video interview all inside the Getahead app," Mr McNamara said
"The platform is completely free for job seekers and only $50 per month for employers with unlimited job postings."
Mr McNamara said tight labour market conditions made recruiting a struggle for many businesses.
"By making the application process much easier and more fun for jobseekers, employers using Getahead will have a huge advantage over competitors still using outdated, expensive and time- consuming recruitment methods," he said.
"For struggling restaurant and café owners there are no affordable and convenient options to hire staff which leads them to resort to social media or websites like Gumtree.
"Getahead gives them all the tools they need without the hefty fees.
"The traditional recruitment industry is long overdue for a shake-up, which is why we've developed Getahead."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
