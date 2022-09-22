Redland City Bulletin
Ormiston entrepreneur creates app to connect employers and workers

By Emily Lowe
September 22 2022 - 5:00am
Ormiston entrepreneur Sam McNamara has created an app to connect employers and jobseekers with a simple swipe. Picture supplied

An Ormiston entrepreneur is connecting employers and jobseekers with a simple swipe inspired by the ease of dating apps to slash the time it takes to fill jobs.

