Who are the 2022 finalists?
The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce's Business Excellence Awards for 2022 is well underway with more than 83 finalists announced this year across 23 industry sector categories.
These include Home Services, Young Entrepreneur, Manufacturing & Trades, Women in Business, Professional Services, Innovation & Sustainability, Retail, Real Estate, Food and Hospitality and many more.
"The 2022 Redlands Business Excellence Awards is an initiative of the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce and is about celebrating and acknowledging the many incredible businesses we have on the Redlands Coast," said chamber president Cindy Corrie.
"These awards are an opportunity to showcase local businesses and to encourage Redland's residents to champion themselves, and each other, as leaders in business excellence.
"These awards work to recognise business excellence on the Redlands Coast in line with the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce's strategic vision," she said.
The vision aims to champion the growth, improvement, and innovation of local business as well as promote excellence in business leadership, strategy and relationships to deliver results, support and celebrate a culture of community spirit and connection.
The awards has a continued theme of 'Celebration, Passion & Excellence' about celebrating champions of business, recognising their passion for the local area and showcasing the excellence displayed by businesses on the Redlands Coast.
The event is being held on Saturday, October 15 at RPAC, Cleveland and tickets are on sale now through the RPAC Box Office.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.