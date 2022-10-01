Redlands to Brisbane city express busway needed urgently

The duplication of the Cleveland train line is a good idea and should be done, but not before an express busway. Duplicating the Cleveland train line would be expensive and would not increase the number of people using public transport in huge numbers. An express Redland Bay to the city busway would cater for a part of our population often overlooked. Not everyone wants to drive to Cleveland station from Redland Bay or Thornlands from Alex Hills and park their car. This busway should avoid the train stations already in our city and service significant population areas. It would complement already existing public transport infrastructure, not duplicate it.