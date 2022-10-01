Redlands to Brisbane city express busway needed urgently

This city needs an express busway from Redland Bay to Brisbane City.
With the state government's recent city plan takeover in mind, Don Brown and Kim Richards should be pounding on the Premier's desk with a strong business and social equity case for an express busway project from Redland Bay.
The express service could be an extension of the Eastern Busway. I think the service should start at Redland Bay, stop at Alexandra Hills, Capalaba, Chandler and Carindale, and then express directly to the city via a dedicated express bus lane.
The duplication of the Cleveland train line is a good idea and should be done, but not before an express busway. Duplicating the Cleveland train line would be expensive and would not increase the number of people using public transport in huge numbers. An express Redland Bay to the city busway would cater for a part of our population often overlooked. Not everyone wants to drive to Cleveland station from Redland Bay or Thornlands from Alex Hills and park their car. This busway should avoid the train stations already in our city and service significant population areas. It would complement already existing public transport infrastructure, not duplicate it.
A Redlands to Brisbane express busway would be a perfect project for federal, state and local governments to work on building together. And it doesn't have to be mind-blowingly expensive. The express busway should operate on existing road networks. Old Cleveland Road from Chandler onwards should already have an express busway, with electric powered buses, taking cars off the road and helping the environment. The fact it doesn't is a sad indictment of past governments at all three levels.
Rather than the expensive duplication of the Cleveland line, the financial commitment from the state and federal government, partnering with the Redland City and the Brisbane City Council, would be purchasing the buses, building the bus stops and a two-way dedicated bus lane between the stops. The bus stops could be built at the Redland Bay Shopping Village, the Alex Hills Tafe and the Capalaba Park Shopping Centre, taking advantage of existing parking facilities for commuters. The bus lane from Chandler to Carindale and then Carindale to the City could be built in the existing median strip right up the middle of Old Cleveland Road.
Constructing this critical piece of public transport infrastructure for our city must be a priority before the next state election.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
