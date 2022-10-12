An Alexandra Hills tennis coach is helping his sporting stars become world class players.
Redline Tennis coach Damon Lucht is working to put his players on the world stage on tour playing the best of the best.
He coaches 25-year-old Alicia Smith, ranked 30th in Australia and 730 in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.
Smith started playing tennis when she was 7-years-old and played at the Australian Open in 2017.
She has also won numerous WTA titles in both singles and doubles.
Smith is currently rehabilitating a fractured tibia and is about four weeks away from competing in the Australian Pro Tour.
One of Mr Lucht's younger students, 12-year-old Heaton Pann, is ranked third in Australia for U12 boys.
He recently won the boys national hardcourt championship doubles alongside partner Ethan Domingo and placed fourth in the singles.
Pann was also selected in the Australian side to tour southern France where he won multiple titles at the prestigious Monte Carlo Country Club and Monaco Country Club.
Mr Lucht said he was honoured to help his player progress.
"I feel blessed to be able to assist in my team chasing their dreams and very humbled when they taste success, some of whom have already played at the highest level," he said.
Mr Lucht was selected as the Australian Touring Coach to travel with Redline players to France, a rare feat for coaches.
"To be able to tour with your athletes is actually quite rare for coaches in Australia as they are normally committed to a large group of players in clubs or academies.
"Redline Tennis offers six spaces annually for full time athletes and we travel nationally and globally as a team.
"We have set up a full time training, competing and touring platform to allow the team to move around the world playing tennis at the highest level," he said.
The Redlands club is based out of Goodlife Gym at Alexandra Hills and is still taking on players.
"We have just accepted another young female full time athlete who is chasing a college scholarship to university in the USA in 2024," Mr Lucht said.
"We have places available in the junior performance program and 2 spaces left in the full time academy."
