It's been hush hush until its release but now that Ticket to Paradise is out at the cinemas, it can be revealed that paradise was found at Mount Cotton
Last December, a film crew and cast brought Bali to Rainforest Gardens at Mount Cotton, there to shoot the wedding scene of the film starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Venue manager Adeline Turnbull said she had been contacted earlier last year by a talent scout who was looking for an Australian venue to simulate Bali for the wedding scene, given Covid travel restrictions. After a lengthy process of visits and photographs, the Rainforest Garden was chosen and is now recognisable as the wedding venue.
"I am now getting calls from people based on the fact that they have seen the venue on the film. The tiered seating around the lake makes it instantly recognisable," Ms Turnbull said.
Ms Turnbull said the venue had to be blocked out for some time as Balinese themed decorations and a Balinese hut was erected on site in preparation for shooting the film. She said producer Ol Parker (Mamma Mia) told her the gardens was his favourite location of the movie.
"The whole scene takes only about three minutes, but it was a thrilling process, even if we were just on the edges. They brought in a landscape team and a decorator team and totally transformed the place. Plus there were truck loads of faux plants and flowers," she said.
Ms Turnbull said the film shoot was also good for local industry with most of the catering done by Sirromet. The Rainforest Gardens chalets were also used as greenrooms and gifts made by Dalvene Cockatoo-Collins of Minjerribah was left there for George and Julia.
The filming involved a 800m crane for the lighting rigs to extend the daylight hours.
"They closed off the road and upped the security. The crew was catered for by Sirromet so it was good for local business," Ms Turnbull said.
Much of the romantic comedy film was shot in North Queensland and involved a high profile cast.
"The film is all about falling back in love. It's a bit cheesy, but isn't that what love is all about?" Ms Turnbull said.
Ms Turnbull said she and husband Nick were invited to the film's premiere, made all the more nostalgic by the fact that they were also married at the Rainforest Gardens.
