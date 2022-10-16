Redland City Bulletin

Wedding scene for Ticket to Paradise filmed at Rainforest Gardens, Mount Cotton

By Linda Muller
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:47am, first published October 16 2022 - 1:29am
The Rainforest Gardens at Mount Cotton is transformed into a Balinese setting for Ticket to Paradise.
Rainforest Gardens venue manager Adeline Turnbull sits at the chalet which George Clooney used as a greenroom in the shooting of the film Ticket to Paradise at Mount Cotton late 2021

It's been hush hush until its release but now that Ticket to Paradise is out at the cinemas, it can be revealed that paradise was found at Mount Cotton

