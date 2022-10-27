Seniors are already enjoying the second annual Queensland Seniors Month with plenty to do throughout the Redlands.
From humble beginnings 62 years ago, this statewide celebration has outgrown the original week becoming a month-long event, connecting Queenslanders through inclusive events and activities.
From October 1, the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, Seniors Month will also include National Grandparents Day, on October 30.
Seniors Month highlights the importance to connect.
Redland and District Committee on the Ageing (RDCOTA) and the Wynnum/Manly 60 and Better Program will continue to host their annual walks and can be reached for more details.
The Donald Simpson Centre is currently hosting the annual Art and Craft Show with more than 200 local paintings and art works on display held over two days, a great opportunity for the whole family to enjoy.
Also keep an eye out for details on the Redland Wellness Expo.
"Our continued theme of Social Connections remains incredibly relevant as these connections are essential at any age," said COTA Queensland's Seniors Month coordinator Lisa Hodgkinson.
"Even with the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, older Queenslanders have found diverse ways to build and maintain social connections.
"This year we are proud to announce that the Queensland Government is supporting 108 events and activities, sharing in $100,000.
"Last year saw a great spread of events and activities in the Bayside region such as yoga, aqua aerobics, arts and craft workshops and displays, cinema days, information displays and expos, the annual 10km walk, dances and so much more," she said.
