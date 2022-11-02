It was just like a night at the Logies with a new look and new style Redlands Coast Business Awards for 2022, creating a star studded atmosphere.
And everyone was a star at the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce's annual awards evening held on Saturday, October 15 at the Redlands Performing Arts Complex in a bold change of venue and format.
"The Chamber Awards Committee worked hard to bring you a new look and new feel presentation night, that focused on the winners and champions of these industry categories, with a red carpet 'Logies' style event, complete with after-party that included local catering and entertainment as well as exciting activation activities for the evening," said Chamber president Cindy Corrie.
An evening highlight was the Chamber's youngest ever member Siobhan Wilson, 13, taking out Business of the Year, with her social enterprise business Our Pixie Friends.
The night attracted more than 400 attendees from all businesses on the Redlands Coast and saw more than 6000 People's Choice votes cast from the public.
With an astounding 83 finalists announced this year across 23 industry sector categories, including categories for Young Entrepreneur, Manufacturing & Trades, Women in Business, Professional Services, Retail, Real Estate, Food and Hospitality, and many more, the night was littered with Redlands Champions.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.