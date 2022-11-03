Read about the amazing people, places and lifestyle of the coastal Redlands and Manly/Wynnum regions.
Wynnum Fringe Festival is back!
In a time when many festivities throughout the nation collapsed, remarkably, one unique event came about.
The Wynnum Fringe Festival was born in late 2020 at the very height of the COVID-19 pandemic, narrowly missing outbreaks and lockdowns to become one of the most successful annual events on the Brisbane calendar.
At the time, many stalwart festivities were put on hold, some even ending their reign, unable to recover from the destruction the pandemic reigned down on the freedom of everyday life.
That was when Wynnum resident Tom Oliver embarked on creating his "local affair conceived as a COVID response which had far reaching success".
In fact, that first festival had a huge impact on a community biting at the bit to be free from the shackles of COVID, to get out there and live it up. And the trend has continued, through 2021 and onto it's third year.
This year, Wynnum Fringe has a stellar line-up of music and entertainment from Wednesday, November 16 to Sunday, December 4.
That's three weeks of big name artists, legendary ambassadors and spectacular performances, solidifying the bayside suburb as a global arts destination.
Hundreds of interstate and Queensland artists and entertainers will converge on Australia's latest and greatest performing arts hub.
Brisbane's only annual fringe festival celebrates the best in contemporary, independent and alternative arts and entertainment and is expected to attract more than 35,000 people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.