Banggu Academy to foster potential in Indigenous baseball players

By Emily Lowe
November 8 2022 - 4:00pm
Bendigo Bank Victoria Point donated $2000 to support the Benggu Baseball Academy. Picture by Jeremy Cook

A Redlands baseball club is searching for untapped potential in Indigenous youth through a program which aims to take bayside products to the major leagues.

