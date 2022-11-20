Regular round fixtures have wrapped up at the Redlands Darts Association and teams are preparing for tough finals battles.
Division one team Projectile Dysfunction remained on top of their ladder at 14 points from the season, leading by three points.
Game of Throwns and the Fun Guns tied for second place with 11 points each, followed by Jokers behind by half a point.
Wolves claimed top spot on the division two ladder with 19 points ahead of Darts Vaders by seven points.
Ducks Nuts and Eliminators follow on 11.5 and 10.5 and will battle in the finals.
Red Barons fought hard throughout the season to regain the top spot with 15.5 points from Bridge Burners with 13.5.
Phantom Throwers and 60s are Us are within three points difference coming into finals play offs.
Final matches begin this week.
Game of Throwns 9, Jokers 7; Dart Simpson's 9, Whooo Cares 7; Dumpstarz forfeit to Projectile Disfunctions.
Highest finishes: Edna Heaney (120) and Colleen Golding (58).
Eliminators 10, Mix it Up 6; Ducks Nuts 8, Sonic Death Monkeys 8; Wolves 11, Dart Vaders 5; Archers 11, Funny Tuckers 5.
Highest finishers: Jeff Hayes (110) and Camile Teoh (106).
Red Barons 11, Tons of Bull 3; 60s are Us 7, Bridge Burners 7; What's the Point 7, 3Darts to the Wind 3.
Highest finishers: Ray Rough (91) and Nicole Rodgers (40).
180s went to Jayson Wilson (2), Darren Hanson, Rick Gill, Ian Martin, Russell Smith, Will Brett and Penny Lam.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
