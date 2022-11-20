Redland City Bulletin

Darts teams prepare for heated finals battles in Redlands

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whoo Cares player Paul Fahey taking shot. Picture supplied

Regular round fixtures have wrapped up at the Redlands Darts Association and teams are preparing for tough finals battles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.