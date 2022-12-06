Redland City Bulletin
Exclusive

Redland City Bulletin presents Christmas 2022 : WRAP

Joanne Moffatt
By Joanne Moffatt
December 7 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wishing our readers a very merry Christmas 2022. Click the cover to check out our amazing Christmas wrap.

CLICK on the cover to see inside.

When planning your Christmas shopping this year, how about showing a little support for the businesses in your local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne Moffatt

Joanne Moffatt

Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist

Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.