Walker Corporation hits back at Redlands 2030 over 'baseless' Toondah Harbour EIS claims

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:07am, first published 8:00am
Redlands 2030 and Walker Corporation have long been at loggerheads over the proposed Toondah Harbour devlopment. Picture supplied

Walker Corporation has hit back at protest group Redlands 2030 over claims that several thousands have made submissions opposing the Toondah Harbour EIS, labelling the assertion "baseless".

