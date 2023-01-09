Wastewater testing recommences as sub-variant confirmed in Qld patient

Redland City Bulletin

Wastewater testing to recommence as authorities confirm XBB.1.5 sub-variant in Queensland patient

By Jordan Crick
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Targeted wastewater testing for coronavirus fragments is recommencing at sites across the state as health authorities identify a case of the XBB.1.5 sub-variant in a Queensland patient.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

