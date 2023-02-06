Highly efficient travel from Brisbane to Redlands is being spruiked as a potential benefit for commuters under an ambitious plan to introduce self-flying air taxis ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
The south-east Queensland Council of Mayors and Boeing-backed Wisk Aero have published a report outlining how the technology could be used to revolutionise the region's transport system.
Wisk, which was established in 2019 as a joint venture between The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation, utilises existing aviation technology such as auto pilot for its four-seat electric air taxis.
The company would need certification from authorities before taking to the skies but has already established a four-pillar safety plan, which includes monitoring flights from a manned control centre on the ground.
Several benefits have been spruiked in the report, including improved accessibility for under-serviced communities and more efficient access to health care for people in regional centres.
Air taxis could connect with existing public transport - including trains and buses - and had the potential to create jobs ranging from engineers to customer service representatives.
Mayor Karen Williams said potential routes discussed during recent meetings with Wisk representatives included 11-minute trips from Brisbane to Weinam Creek and 15-minute journeys to the bay islands.
Delegates from the SEQ Council of Mayors are in North America this month on a mission to find solutions for transport connectivity and waste, with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics a heavy focus for the touring party.
Cr Williams said the Council of Mayors was looking to work with other levels of government on creating a road map so it could deliver air taxi services in south-east Queensland.
"When I met with Wisk, I made the point that our island populations and ageing community make Redlands Coast the ideal location for an air taxi service," she said.
"According to the report, the revenue for autonomous air mobility (AAM) services in the south-east Queensland region could reach $1.7 billion US and create 4600 new jobs by 2045.
"The report specifically references the benefits for the Redlands tourism sector, with the potential for AAM services to provide fast access to our islands from the Brisbane CBD or Brisbane Airport."
The SEQ Council of Mayors and Wisk signed a memorandum of understanding in 2022 to develop an air taxi service in south-east Queensland.
The joint report released on Sunday has provided further insight into how air taxis might operate in the region, including potential travel times and routes.
Air taxis would take off from fixed locations known as vertiports, travel along a pre-determined flight path up to a height of 1.5 kilometres off the ground, and descend vertically onto a destination vertiport.
Cr Williams said the partnership developed with Wisk during the delegation would deliver another exciting opportunity for Redlands.
"There is a lot of work being done across the world to deliver safe and affordable AAM services to the community and this partnership with Wisk will ensure we are part of the exciting future this technology can deliver," she said.
"There is still work to be done to identify potential routes and vertiport locations where the aircraft can land and take off from, as well as engaging with the community to ensure their needs are part of the road map."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.