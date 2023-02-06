Redland City Bulletin

Efficient travel from Brisbane to Redlands touted as major benefit under ambitious air taxi plan

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 7 2023 - 8:00am
Mayor Karen Williams with Wisk chief executive Brian Yutko. Picture supplied

Highly efficient travel from Brisbane to Redlands is being spruiked as a potential benefit for commuters under an ambitious plan to introduce self-flying air taxis ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

