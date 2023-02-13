A master plan to add new learning spaces and performing arts and sports facilities at a Redland private school has been revealed as it seeks approvals from the state.
Ormiston College has shared its master plan with the community and Redland City Council before it lodges a Ministerial Infrastructure Designation (MID) application with the Queensland government.
Ormiston resident Gary Collins lives near the school and said community consultation so far had been "worrying" and that the development could impact koala habitat.
Ormiston College Headmaster Brett Webster said the school and builder Urbis was conducting thorough community consultation.
"The proposed Master Plan is currently in the pre-consultation phase, which is stage two of a six-stage process. There will be ongoing consultation with all key stakeholders, including surrounding residents," he said.
"We value our wonderfully supportive school community and have been pleased with their positive initial response to the proposed Master Plan."
The plans include a new business education hub, music and visual arts facilities, an aquatic precinct with a 50m pool, early years education precinct, sports facilities, playing fields and additions to car parking, security fencing and administration facilities.
Mr Collins said he became concerned when he and other neighbours received a letter from Urbis about the business plan with a 10 business day cut-off period for questions or objections.
"Regrettably, the 10 day business cut-off period had already expired before we actually received the Urbis correspondence," he said.
"The complex we live in backs onto Ormiston College, so some residents will be seriously affected by this major development."
Mr Collins said he was also worried about local wildlife, as some of the land fell under the Redland City Council Koala priority zone and was a koala habit area under the Planning Regulation 2017.
"I realise it's their land and they are entitled to enhance the school's commercial potential, however, not at the expense of our wildlife," he said.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said council was a stakeholder in the matter since the MID was in the pre-consultation period.
"An MID is not a council-led assessment process, and the state Planning Minister is responsible for assessing and making the infrastructure designation," she said.
Mr Webster said the school would involve council and local representatives throughout consultation, and that environmental considerations had already been made.
"The Ormiston College Master Plan is being lodged with the Queensland Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning," he said.
"Redland City Council are involved in the process as a stakeholder through ongoing consultation and will provide commentary to the state government to inform decisions that are made.
"The college has supported its master plan with a detailed ecological assessment which will ensure the strengthening of the koala corridor through the campus... [and] seeks to retain and protect vegetation on campus where possible "
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
