Basketball powerhouse Jayden Hodgson will return to the RedCity Roar in 2023, bringing his experience, skill and talent back to the NBL1 side.
The 6'3 scoring guard has extensive experience on the court, since representing Australia in U17s and playing D1 and D2 College basketball in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Competition.
He also played in NBL development player roles, including with the Sydney Kings and is the the founder and director of the BasketballLAB in West End, Brisbane.
Coach Colby Stefanovic said Hodgson's wealth of experience would prove valuable for the team.
"We are very happy to have Jayden back for the 2023 season," he said.
"He is a guy that fits in to the style of play we want to achieve as a team moving forward."
NBL1 chairman Jason Fiddes said he was keen to see more of Hodgeson in the red and grey.
"Jayden will provide the leadership and firepower we need to be competitive and develop our younger players," he said.
Key players Nelson Larkins, Kane Bishop, Alec Godine, Mitch Poilain and Robert McCowan already re-signed, development players Gareth Lyle and Michael Afrakoff were moved up to the NBL1 roster and Jordan Schwalger joined the club.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.