Birkdale student collects containers, donates funds to koalas

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 25 2023 - 8:00am
Thomas Palmer on the left with bottles he has collected and on the right learning koala detection skills. Pictures supplied

A Birkdale student who has been recycling bottles for change and donating the funds to koalas was given an inside look into koala detection and protection.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

