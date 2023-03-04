Residents have responded in droves to calls for feedback on major Redlands roads, with more than 130 submissions lodged requesting a suite of upgrades across multiple suburbs between Burbank and Mt Cotton.
Among the suggestions put forward to the Main Roads Department include duplicating parts of Mt Cotton Rd through Sheldon and improving safety at the busy Henderson Rd intersection.
Submissions span multiple categories, including congestion, public transport, property access, active transport, environmental issues and safety.
Respondents were particularly eager to see upgrades to the roundabout at Avalon Rd in Sheldon and the Double Jump Rd intersection at Mount Cotton.
No fewer than 10 submissions were lodged covering this intersection, with residents appealing for either traffic lights, a roundabout or reduced speed limits to fix safety concerns and reduce congestion.
One resident wrote that they had lived on Mount Cotton Road for more than 50 years and had seen multiple accidents between Ney and Lyndon roads.
"We have had four cars written off by other vehicles travelling behind hitting you while waiting to turn into the driveway," the resident wrote.
"One instance my brother was hit at 80km/h and avoided oncoming traffic. We always take our lives into our hands trying to access our property."
The state government and Main Roads Department is asking the community to have their say on Mt Cotton Rd, Redland Bay Rd and the Redland Sub-Arterial Rd in an online survey.
Information sessions with TMR representatives have also been held at Mount Cotton and Victoria Point over recent weeks ahead of consultation wrapping up on March 12.
Springwood MP Mick de Brenni said the project would build on recent enhancements delivered on Mount Cotton Rd as part of the state government's $3.9 billion investment in road and transport projects.
"This project is a direct result of advocacy and cooperation across local residents, police and the transport department and I thank everyone for working together with me on this," he said.
The public consultation period comes as the Main Roads Department undertakes a planning study on all three roads at a cost of $1.5 million.
Residents can leave their feedback at yoursay-projects.tmr.qld.gov.au.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.