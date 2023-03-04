Redland City Bulletin

Residents propose Mt Cotton Rd duplication in community survey

JC
By Jordan Crick
March 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Springwood MP Mick de Brenni encourages locals to have their say on major Redlands roads. Picture from Facebook

Residents have responded in droves to calls for feedback on major Redlands roads, with more than 130 submissions lodged requesting a suite of upgrades across multiple suburbs between Burbank and Mt Cotton.

