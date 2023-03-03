Read about the amazing people, places and lifestyle of the coastal Redlands and Manly/Wynnum regions.
Plan your big day in the Redlands
The beautiful Redlands Coast. There's a sense of romantic intrigue which ripples throughout its golden sands, crystal waters and rolling hillside.
It transports you to a place of love. And one could very easily fall in love.
Three local friends are under its spell and they know they're not the only ones.
They've witnessed many couples declare their love in the union of marriage and know it's one of the best places on earth to do so.
Romana Saeheng, Nicci Payouw and Melissa Aitken are three wedding professionals who have created the Redlands Coast Wedding Trail to help couples plan their wedding and likewise, promote local businesses within the wedding industry.
Off the back of a successful inaugural wedding trail last year, the "gal pals" are planning the 2023 trail on Sunday, March 12, this time with a wedding vendor hub at the Redlands Memorial Hall.
"The hub will feature workshops, food, entertainment, wedding inspo and wedding specialist stalls," said Romana, a bayside wedding photographer.
"Couples will be able to jump on a free shuttle, this shuttle can take couples to our venues between Cleveland and Wellington Point so couples can really enjoy the day and those few complimentary drinks!
"We will also be giving away amazing prizes."
The wedding trail attracted 350 visitors to its beautiful venues last year where they enjoyed canapes and wine, were inspired by the styled venues and were able to chat with wedding specialists.
