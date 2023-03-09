Redland City Bulletin
Redland City Bulletin and Jimboomba Times to close

Updated March 9 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 6:30pm
The Redland City Bulletin and the Jimboomba Times will close from April 3, publisher ACM announced today.

