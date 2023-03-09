Redland City Bulletin and Jimboomba Times to close

The Redland City Bulletin and the Jimboomba Times will close from April 3, publisher ACM announced today.
Increased newsprint costs and a shift in advertiser spending were the reasons behind the decision to close.
"This decision was not made lightly as the Redland City Bulletin and Jimboomba Times have been serving their communities for 38 years and 31 years respectively," ACM Managing Director Tony Kendall said.
"Unfortunately though, the rising costs of newsprint and the shift of advertising spending to digital platforms has made these titles unprofitable.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal readers and advertisers whose lives and businesses, we believe, have been positively impacted by these newspapers over the years."
"ACM is working closely with all the dedicated staff at Redlands and Jimboomba to find redeployment opportunities within our business to minimise any job losses." Mr Kendall said.
