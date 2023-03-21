Jonathon Welch describes himself as a musical mechanic.
And he has got the Redland Rock Choir humming on all cylinders since bringing the 170 voices together in February. To Welch however, the choir is just not humming with harmony, but also with possibility.
"I see shining eyes. I see a world of discovery and stimulation. The sound of a choir is so much more than the sum of the whole. It is more powerful than the individual. This is about experience and working with people who don't always think they can do it. It opens a world of energy, openness and possibilities," he said.
The culmination of the work will be presented at the Redland Performing Arts Centre with a 3pm and 7pm show on April 1. The performance showcases the choir, guest artists Tyrone Noonan and Ellen Reed, complete with a four-piece rock band.
"How good will it be for the choir to get up in front of an audience, with the lights and professional artists. RPAC has been 1000 per cent committed to throwing resources at this to make sure it is a whole other experience. On stage is where the magic really happens," he said.
Welch said it had been his great joy to take the singers on this journey, creating a musical village along the way.
"Being asked 'what's next?' is the biggest compliment. And there definitely will be more, so watch this space. I am all about musical inclusion projects, engaging community through the joy of making music. I like to call it an experience and you cannot under estimate the value of an experience and how it can flow into people's lives. If nothing else, it builds confidence and self esteem and this sort of mental health can be a cost saving to the community and the government."
Welch said his goal for the next decade was to create a legacy of future cultural leaders who can build the musical sector and most specifically, the choral music sector in the country.
"There are orchestras, the opera, bands and theatres, but where are the choral groups? There is a shortage of skills in this area," he said.
"I am absolutely committed to raising the bar and heralding a new breadth of training and experience. I've been working at this for 45 years. Never under estimate the skill it takes to create a choir regardless of the genre of music. The challenge is in working with a blank canvas of voices which are untested. It's easy to work with an auditioned choir, but this work is hard."
Welch said he worked on both sides of fence, as a professional performer and working with unskilled singers.
He will showcase his own talents with a mother's day concert being staged at 2.30pm on mothers day, May 14 at RPAC. The concert features Adam Przewlocki on piano and soprano Danielle Matthews.
"This will be my first mother's day concert. It's for people to bring their mothers and to remember their mothers. It will be a wonderful afternoon of beautiful music."
Tickets to see the Rock Choir are $35/$30/$18. Tickets to the mothers day concert are $55/$50/$35. Book on 3821 8131.
