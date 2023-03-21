Redland City Bulletin
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Rock choir to perform April 1

By Linda Muller
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:25pm, first published 10:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Welch with the Redland Rock choir, performing on April 1.
Ellen Reed and Jonathon Welch prepare for the performance of the Redland Rock Choir, at RPAC on April 1.

Jonathon Welch describes himself as a musical mechanic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.