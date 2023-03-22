AS human beings, we are designed to connect, we are meant to converse. In fact, we thrive on communication and the basic art of conversation. It truly helps us to grow physically, mentally and spiritually.
This is even more vital as we age and are more subject to isolation and vulnerability.
But not many of us have enough genuine conversation - the kind that gets you really thinking, lifts your spirits, provides a solution or simply puts a smile on your face.
Enter new non-profit organisation Sit N Chat which has sprouted up in the Bayside area and is already moving mountains offering support, positivity and connectivity through conversation.
This initiative came about several months ago when mental health worker and Sit N Chat CEO Clair Molyneux watched a touching youtube video called 'Just a Simple Hello' about the impact of reaching out to a stranger.
Based on a similar initiative in the UK called Chatty Carriages, Sit N Chat was born and it's making waves in pop-up locations such as the Wynnum/Manly foreshore.
The volunteers are easy to spot - they wear bright orange and have signage. Spot them at the Manly Markets, along Edith Street, Wynnum or throughout the Redlands and greater Brisbane.
"We listen to people non-religious, non-political, we have a list of contact details to direct people to the right departments for further help," said Sit N Chat head of marketing Craig Moore.
"Many of our volunteers can sit for hours with people. If volunteers are free, they wave at cars. It's all about giving time for people to vent and seeing them smile."
