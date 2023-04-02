Redland City Bulletin
Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell commits to running grassroots campaign

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated April 2 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
Jos Mitchell will run a grassroots campaign in her bid to be voted in as mayor of Redland City.
Mayoral hopeful Jos Mitchell says she will continue to engage with the community on the city's biggest issues as part of her commitment to run a grassroots campaign in the lead up to next year's council election.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

