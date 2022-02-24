community,

TAILGATING, speeding, drivers failing to give way and people ignoring merge rules are among the biggest bugbears for Redlands motorists, while some have complained of "fingers flying" in road rage carry on. The city's major pinch points and congestion hotspots are spread across multiple suburbs, with locals reporting issues at places like Birkdale's Mary Pleasant Drive and Mount Cotton Road. Other areas where motorists have complained about traffic include Finucane Road, Redland Bay Road, Moreton Bay Road and Anita Street. Redland City Bulletin reader Leah Heindorff said drivers who snuck up the inside lane on Wellington Street and Panorama Drive often failed to give way to their right at the zipper merge. She commented that turning left out of Milner Place at Thornlands was a "matter of life and death", with cars regularly stopping in the no standing area and blocking traffic entering and exiting the main road. "There is a big painted sign on the road that says keep clear, yet daily, those who live on Milner Place have to fight to exit and enter the street due to inconsiderate drivers not leaving it clear," she said. "Wellington Street [and] Panorama Drive are way too busy and very dangerous, especially when people don't know how to merge correctly, keep areas clear and speed up the side in the parking lane." Panorama Drive also causes issues for motorists at peak hour in the afternoon, with school traffic contributing to long queues that stretch from the outskirts of Cleveland to the Boundary Road intersection. Kristie Kersey said the roundabout on Birkdale Road near Mary Pleasant Drive had issues with near misses and road rage. "I have witnessed horns, swearing, arms and fingers flying," she said. "I've seen the road rage continue down Birkdale Road while cars tailgate each other and carry on." Ms Kersey said the roundabout configuration needed a fix, questioning whether it would hold up to increased traffic when the Birkdale McDonald's opened its doors. "The amount of times I have personally been approaching that roundabout in the right lane with a car beside me, in the left lane, thinking I need to give way to them is ridiculous," she said. Karen Oliver said the roads through Capalaba central were a nightmare, as were those that connected the suburb to Victoria Point. Ziggy Smith said Finucane Road was congested all day, mainly during the morning and afternoons. "The intersection of Moreton Bay Road and Redland Bay Road at Capalaba [outside the shopping centre] is also a shocking area for traffic," he said. Speeding remains an issue across mainland Redlands and the islands, with police catching two speeding motorists within minutes of each other last week on Stradbroke Island. The first was a 26-year-old island visitor detected travelling at 99km/h in a 70km/h zone at Dunwich. About eight minutes later, a 37-year-old was issued a ticket after being caught doing 89km/h in the same area. Both allegedly told officers they were running late for the barge. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said it was no excuse for their excessive speeds. Read more local news here

