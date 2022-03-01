news, local-news,

CAPALABA Rugby League Club is in the midst of a monumental clean up after floodwaters rose above the 2011 peak at the weekend, causing extensive damage to buildings and equipment. Neighbouring sporting clubs also felt the full brunt of the south-east weather event, with Capalaba Bulldogs football club and the greyhound track badly affected. Floodwaters at the rugby league club peaked at about six feet, leaving behind damage to the gym, gear shed, first-aid room, fences and fields. CCTV video shows floodwater heights wildly fluctuating across the weekend and into Monday morning, but the torrent has since subsided, allowing clean up work to begin. The strength of the floodwater current was enough to sweep a massage table away from the club carry it over several obstacles and to the front door of a nearby KFC restaurant. It is the worst flood at the club in recent memory, with the peak water level shattering the record set in 2011 by about a metre. Capalaba Junior Rugby League Club president Tanya Bonney said a return date for training and games was unknown at this stage. A post on the club's Facebook page urges people to stay off the waterlogged grounds to prevent unnecessary damage. "We were quite worried that it was going to make it all the way to the clubhouse upstairs," Ms Bonney said. "My heart goes out to everybody whose homes have been affected. "We have got cleaning crews down there at the moment. Two people started yesterday afternoon. They were cleaning as the water was subsiding. "We have been on the phone to the insurance companies this morning [Tuesday]. "Volunteers will do the cleanup. That's all we've got." Ms Bonney said floodwaters did not reach the clubhouse's second storey, despite passing the 2011 peak as early as Friday night. The call has now gone out for volunteers to help with the clean-up effort later this week. "Two weeks ago, we held the Wynnum seniors academy," Ms Bonney said. "They have reached out and an NRL team has reached out. "Other local football clubs have also been in touch." Ms Bonney said the mud damage in the club's gym made it look as though it had been underwater for several years. "It is absolutely heartbreaking," she said. "We have had tops of chairs disappear and the downstairs bar top has disappeared too." Those wanting to help with the clean up can contact the club on its Facebook page here. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/00f9bc1d-49d7-4c2f-b062-281d50600fd9.jpg/r0_227_1536_1095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg