MUSICAL theatre classes, a puppet show and craft sessions are some of the activities Redland City Council has on offer for children during the Easter school holidays. Mayor Karen Williams said the program was jam-packed and the activities were designed to entertain kids of all ages. She said this year's first Eco Market at Redlands Indigiscapes Centre on Saturday, April 2 offered families a chance to meet council's environment teams, discover bush trails and browse market stalls. Bookings are essential for the breakfast talk event at the IndigiCafe featuring Permaculture Education Institute co-founder Morag Gamble. "[The] IndigiScapes native community nursey will be open for native plant advice and sales," Cr Williams said. "If you have unwanted clothes, shoes or accessories, be sure to register for the market's suitcase rummage and rack sale, or join the hunt for a bargain. "IndigiScapes is also hosting a new and exciting Pop Up Play Group session focussing on child-led imagination and outside play ..." Council libraries at Cleveland, Capalaba and Victoria Point will host activities that will suit children aged up to 15. Cr Williams said activities would include beading and diamond mosaic workshops, a seaside-themed puppet show, family movies and an Easter scavenger hunt. "A STEAM gardening workshop will also be held on the first two Saturdays of the school holidays, where kids will design an eco-friendly recyclable plant pot and learn plant care tips to nurture their seedlings," she said. Redland Performing Arts Centre will launch a four-day musical theatre workshop during the holidays for children and young adults aged 10 to 21. "The all-immersive and entertaining Redlands Musical Theatre Summer School encompasses singing masterclasses, dance intensives, acting workshops, performance technique and audition sessions," she said. "Led by a team of art educators, performers and industry contacts, participants will end the workshop with performing a live show on the RPAC stage and even leave with their own professionally photographed head shot for that next big audition." Bookings are essential for most events and activities. To see more event details, or to sign up for the musical theatre summer school, visit the Redland City Council website here. Read more local news here

Fun activities on offer for Redlands children during the Easter school holidays