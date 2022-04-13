community,

SHORELINE is expected to welcome its first residents within weeks, marking a major milestone for the contentious Redland Bay development. More than half of the 378 lots in Shoreline's first residential area have already sold, and the next land release is set down for Good Friday. The 262 hectare Shoreline community will include 3000 residential lots and is expected to house up to 10,000 people. The development has come under fire from some residents who argue the increased population will cause traffic issues. Developers Lendlease have revealed that Shoreline's first home builds are well underway and residents are scheduled to move in within weeks. An email sent to prospective Shoreline residents in early April said 30 lots in the Elements estate were allocated during the last land release. It said there had been a "huge volume of interest" and the next release, featuring lots ranging in size from 315 to 933 square metres, was scheduled to take place in mid-April. "We thank you for your interest in Shoreline and will be in touch on 15 April with the next land release details and inviting expressions of interest," the email said. Ian Murray, head of Lendlease's Queensland Communities, said couples and families were taking advantage of strong market conditions spurred on by low interest rates. "Shoreline provides homeowners the flexibility of building their ideal home, with a builder of choice, on large family-sized blocks to low-maintenance living options," he said. Building work on Shoreline's first park, which will be open to residents and the greater community, will also start at the end of April. The space will include shelters, benches, tables, green space and a play area featuring a hillclimber and carousel. The park's centrepiece will be a 8.5 metre lighthouse replica modelled on the Cleveland Point Lighthouse and a jetty play structure. Lendlease will also open a display village and information centre on site later this year. It will feature 29 home designs from 18 Queensland builders. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/049c0239-3075-4951-bf3a-53a7f7a1dcfb.JPG/r16_0_3997_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg