THE LNP has made an eleventh hour election commitment to spend $750,000 on lighting at Redlands Tigers Cricket Club. The Wellington Point club has been pushing to get floodlights for several years, as it would allow Tigers to host Premier Cricket matches at night and potentially attract more touring sides. Bowman LNP candidate Henry Pike announced this week that a re-elected coalition government would put $750,000 towards lighting Peter Burge Oval. The ground recently played host to the Australian and England sides ahead of the Ashes and has also been used in the past for youth tournaments and women's international matches. Redlands Tigers president Sean Lloyd said demand for the facility had grown dramatically over recent years. "Lighting up the ground will offer more alternatives to when cricket can be played, allowing more players to be engaged in our great game," he said. "It gives them the opportunity to play at night, and some would say it is a little cooler at that time during summer. "It has been something that has been tossed around for as long as I've been at the club. "This is probably the most serious as a club we have ever been able to get to, in terms of how everything has come together with backing from Cricket Australia and Queensland Cricket." The lighting commitment comes as five Redlands Tigers players are selected in the Queensland Bulls squad for the 2022/23 season, with 19-year-old Jack Sinfield winning a rookie contract. Mr Pike said he wanted Peter Burge Oval to become a destination for high-level competition and be seen as the heart of Redlands' cricket community. "Peter Burge Oval has been the starting point of the careers of local champions such as Marnus Labuschange, Jimmy Peirson and Sam Heazlett," he said. "The delivery of field lighting will enable girls and women's cricket to be played midweek, which means more Redlanders enjoying the opportunity to play sport and get active." Lloyd said lighting the ground had been priced at about $1.2 million. "We don't expect this to be a fast process by any means," he said. "We just need to get our ducks in a row now, so things like approval from council and completing resident surveys. "They are all formalities, but they don't happen overnight." Mr Pike said there would be opportunities for funding support from other levels of government and Cricket Australia. "This investment will significantly improve participation opportunities and enable the Premier Cricket T20 competition to be held at night," he said. Read more local sport news here.

LNP makes eleventh hour election commitment to light Peter Burge Oval at Redlands Tigers Cricket Club Jordan Crick