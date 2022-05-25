news, local-news, sport, cycling

A Redlands cyclist has taken her lockdown hobby to new heights, winning two gold medals in April at the Australian Track Nationals in Brisbane. For many, COVID-19 lockdowns were a catalyst for reflection and self-development, with prolonged periods of isolation incidentally sparking a resurgence in outdoor recreational exercise. The Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club has seen extraordinary growth, now boasting more than 200 members. Emily Hanbury was one such person who began their cycling journey while in COVID lockdown two years ago, joining the Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club as a way of dealing with the stress of prolonged confinement. "I googled cycling groups and I'd seen a whole lot of people riding with red and black kits, and they looked super friendly," Ms Hanbury said. "They way they set it up was really nice, there was a whole lot of really experienced people ... they kind of teach you what to do and not to do, and then coffee and banter after." Working full-time running her own psychology business, Ms Hanbury said she never would have imagined taking her lockdown hobby as far as she has. "It just kind of evolved. I've always been a competitive person and I thought, 'Oh, this is kind of cool,' and then it just kind of grew and I started getting into women's racing," she said. "It is a great stress reliever. Everyone has their thing and I always say it's like my therapy. So for me, I think it's just a way of quietening my mind." The Australian Track Nationals were held in April of this year at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Chandler where Ms Hanbury picked up two golds in both the Womens Masters 4 scratch and points race. In track cycling, a scratch race is where all riders start together with the winner being the first to cross the line after set amount of laps. However, a points race is a longer event with sprints held every ten laps and points awarded to the top four finishers in each sprint. Ms Hanbury said that, although a nerve racking experience, there's nothing more exhilarating than flying at speed around the velodrome. "It was loud. It was hot. I was freaking out, but I kind of committed myself so I had to do it," she said. Ms Hanbury, along with other members of the Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club, also competed in the Sizzling Summer Series, a three race event spread across three separate days in Logan, where she finished second in round one and round two. Despite the thrill of competitive racing, Ms Hanbury said it's the camaraderie of the early morning group rides in Redlands that helps her manage the stress of motherhood and full-time work. The Redland Cycling and Multisport Club have been encouraging the community to join them for social weekday rides by signing up online.

