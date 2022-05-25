news, local-news,

FORMER players have taken a trip down memory lane to celebrate Female Football Week at Redlands United FC. The contingent of ex-players and founding members came together during the celebrations to reflect on their time at the Cleveland club. Female Football Week is held to promote female participation and celebrate the contributions women and girls make to the sport at all levels. Redlands United have produced several top-level women's players in recent years, including 30-year-old Matildas forward Emily Gielnik. The former Cleveland District State High School student has won 52 caps for Australia since 2012 and plies her trade in England with FA Women's Super League side Aston Villa. Redlands United president Ben Brock said Female Football Week was a huge success and praised the people helping to grow participation at the club. "It was just great to see where we are at with growing those teams and engagement," he said. "All of those ladies that came from way back, a lot of them are good family names in the Redlands. "I'll be the first one to admit that our club made a terrible mistake within the last 10 years of not concentrating enough on the NPL women. "We are in a big rebuild and it won't happen again." In another huge boost for the women's game, the FIFA World Cup will be played across Australia and New Zealand in July and August next year. Brock acknowledged that it was a significant opportunity for the women's game at a local level, with world-renowned players like Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord to play in front of home crowds. Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane is set to host eight matches, including a quarter final play-off. Brock said Redlands United currently had strong female participation, particularly in the junior age groups. "We have a lot of females participating in our Little Devils and MiniRoos program, which are mixed [participation]," he said. "Obviously as they develop, they will move into the female program. "As the year ends, now that we have a structure, we will be marketing very heavily to the local community for female players." Redlands United is also doing well in the older age groups, with its Women's Legends team claiming silverware last year after downing University of Queensland 3-2 on penalties. Brock said the team also contributed to mentoring younger players. Read more local sport news here

