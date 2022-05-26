community,

REDLAND City Council has sport, art and culture covered during National Reconciliation Week celebrations. Mayor Karen Williams said the week was a special time for locals to recognise and celebrate the Quandamooka People, who have lived in the area for at least 21,000 years. Wynnum Manly's return to Minjerribah for a Queensland Cup clash against North Queensland Capras on Ron Stark Oval will headline the celebrations. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 2.10pm on Sunday, June 5, rounding out a busy week of activities. Seagulls players and staff will also visit the island in the days before the game to hold rugby league clinics. Cr Peter Mitchell said the island being on show would help boost local tourism and businesses. "Events such as the Hostplus Cup are an example of how community partnerships can make a positive impact on society," he said. "Through health education programs, we can work together to achieve health equality across the community on Minjerribah." Other activities organised for the week include Family Sundays at the Gallery, which will feature a workshop where people will learn how to use ochre and cotton tree to tell stories through painting and weaving. The event will be held at Redland Art Gallery on Sunday, May 29 and will cater for people of all ages. Quandamooka Traditional Owner Matt Burns will educate young children through face painting, traditional dance and digeridoo performances at Capalaba Library on May 26 and June 3. Bookings are essential and can be made on the Redland City Council website. Mayor Karen Williams said the council was proud of its internal Reconciliation Action Plan, having completed the vast majority of its 55 actions with support from employees and community partners. "Council's Indigenous education program Look, Listen and Understand has also been acknowledged as one of the best in the country, winning the Best Diversity and Inclusion Program for 2021 by the Australian Institute of Training and Development Excellence Awards," she said. "In keeping with the theme of this year's National Reconciliation Week ... we are asking everyone to make change as part of the journey of healing, compassion and understanding and to take brave actions to achieve that where they live, work, play and socialise." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/9e0b54e8-f39e-4009-bc6b-a233dc9694c2.jpg/r666_381_2700_1530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

National Reconciliation Week 2022: Redlands celebrates with sport, art, culture