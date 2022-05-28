news, local-news,

REDLAND City Council wants the community to have their say on the Birkdale Community Precinct draft master plan before the five-week consultation campaign comes to a close on June 6. Mayor Karen Williams invited people to view the plan and complete the survey on the Redland City Council website. The draft master plan, endorsed at a council special meeting last month, outlines how council intends to transform the historic 62-hectare site over two decades. Plans include a Southbank-style public lagoon, playground, walking trails and the Redlands whitewater centre, which will be a host venue during the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. "This plan is a vision of what will become one of the largest community spaces in south-east Queensland as it unfolds over the next two decades," Cr Williams said. "The draft BCP Master Plan shares the rich culture and history of the much-loved former farming land on Old Cleveland Road East at Birkdale, and details how this heritage will be protected and celebrated. "It also explains the unique natural habitat which will be protected and enhanced, and it shows how your thoughts and input are being used to shape it into the world-class community asset that this generation and those to come will cherish." Open days were scheduled to be held at the precinct last Friday and Saturday but were cancelled due to wet weather. Cr Williams said it was heartening to see the excitement the community had for the project. "This is truly an inter-generational project, set on 62 hectares of land that council fought to bring back into public ownership to save it from being lost to housing development," she said. The survey is available at yoursay.redland.qld.gov.au and closes on Monday, June 6. People who complete the survey will go into the draw to win one of five $100 gift cards. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/9d84c885-7971-477e-8106-d99289554f6d.png/r2_0_1494_843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redland City Council calls for community input on Birkdale Community Precinct draft master plan before June 6 deadline Jordan Crick