SEVERAL people have been nabbed for speeding on North Stradbroke Island in recent days, as police ramp up their presence on Queensland roads during the winter school holidays.
The launch of Operation Cold Snap comes as fines for speeding rise significantly from July 1, with anyone caught travelling up to 10km/h over the speed limit to now cop a $287 fine and two demerit points.
That is a $104 increase on the fine drivers could expect to receive under current rules.
Dunwich police have had a busy time patrolling Main Beach at Point Lookout and other island areas in recent weeks, with nine traffic infringements dished out across the week ending on Sunday, June 26.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan said some of the speeds officers clocked were "ridiculous", especially considering the speed limit on the beach was 60km/h.
Among them was a 21-year-old Brisbane man who was allegedly caught travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Main Beach at Point Lookout on June 19.
He was slapped with a $643 fine and six demerit points, joining a Sunshine Coast man who was booked on the same beach a day earlier.
Police say on that occasion, the 52-year-old was clocked 24km/h over the speed limit, earning him a $459 fine and five demerits.
"These speeds were ridiculous, especially on the beach," Sergeant Scanlan said.
Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said challenging road users to create a safer environment was about calling out excuses.
"It is pretty common for us to hear excuses when it comes to the roads," he said.
"From 'I was only just over the speed limit', to 'I was only going around the corner', we know these are common points of discussion among friends and family."
Police also allegedly nabbed a 21-year-old Sunshine Coast woman for drink-driving on Dickson Way at Point Lookout earlier this month.
The woman was originally pulled over for travelling at 69km/h in a 50/km/h zone, but police allege she also returned a blood alcohol reading of .073.
She is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court in July charged with drink-driving.
Sergeant Scanlan said drinking and speeding were two of the fatal five and warned that bad choices could end badly for everyone.
POLICE have condemned the "dangerous" actions of a man who was allegedly caught urinating in the middle of a Redlands street late at night.
The 20-year-old Dunwich man was hit with a public urination fine after the incident at Point Lookout on June 18.
Officers allege they saw the man urinating in the middle of the road on Dickson Way about 11.15pm.
Sergeant Scanlan said it was dangerous behaviour as he was standing in almost complete darkness and on a blind corner.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
