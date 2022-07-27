Redland City Bulletin

Coolnwynpin students make parents proud at Creative Generation - State Schools Onstage in Brisbane

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:46am, first published July 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolnwynpin State School students took to the stage for Creative Generation - State Schools Onstage earlier this month. Photo supplied

COOLNWYNPIN State School students got a taste of show business and made their parents proud at the annual Creative Generation arena spectacular in Brisbane this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.