COOLNWYNPIN State School students got a taste of show business and made their parents proud at the annual Creative Generation arena spectacular in Brisbane this month.
Teacher Lisa Rose took 25 students to the event where they performed in four sold out shows over three days at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.
Creative Generation - State Schools Onstage is held annually, giving students from across the state an opportunity to be involved in a professionally-produced arena spectacular.
Ms Rose said the event gave students lifelong memories and interest was already building for next year's edition.
"Students get to experience what show business is like in a very safe but real environment," she said.
"Rehearsals are tiring and waiting backstage takes a lot of patience. The persistence and resilience that they develop is carried back to their classroom and teachers notice the difference in their learning."
Coolnwynpin State School has been involved in Creative Generations for several years, with Ms Rose heading up the program.
The show is considered a valuable career stepping stone for students interested in performing arts.
"The experience has provided lifelong memories for students and we have a huge list of participants waiting for next year's nominations to open," Ms Rose said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
