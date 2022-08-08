A DOCUMENTARY starring Victoria Point ultra marathon runner Kieron Douglass will be shown across Australia for the Run Nation Film Festival World Tour.
Finding Salvation details how Douglass used running to help overcome several challenges in his life, including a traumatic childhood and mental health struggles.
Mr Douglass said he was honoured that the documentary had been selected for the world tour and hoped it would resonate with those attending Run Nation special events.
"My story with mental health is a hard story to tell but such an important story to share," he said.
"To now have this opportunity to share it around the world is unbelievable.
"It's one thing to be able to start a conversation within your community about mental health, it's another to be able to start one around the world."
Finding Salvation was shown to students at Victoria Point High School earlier this year and has had almost 32,000 hits on YouTube since April.
It will be screened at Run Nation events in Brisbane and the Gold Coast during August.
Filmmaker Louie J Hadfield said Douglass was an inspiration and it was demonstrated through his story of overcoming hardship.
"Kieron's life is a testament to the human spirit, everything we can achieve and our ability to overcome adversity," he said.
Mr Douglass said he had been inundated with positive messages from people across the globe since his documentary was published online earlier this year.
"I came from a life of poverty growing up where the thought of owning a pair of running shoes was like imagining what it would be like to win the lottery," he said.
"With the people I have met, the gratefulness I feel to have the ability to be able to run and be connected to some really incredible companies like WildEarth, it feels like I have won the lottery."
Tickets to the Brisbane and Gold Coast events are on sale. Follow the prompts at runnationfilmfestival.com.
Douglass will be involved in a Wild Earth-hosted Q&A session after both screenings.
Catch Douglass in Brisbane or on the Gold Coast at the following events:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
