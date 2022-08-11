A two-storey house within walking distance of the Redland Bay ferry terminal could be demolished and replaced with high-rise units under a plan currently before the state government.
Bella Baia Pty Ltd have lodged an application with Economic Development Queensland proposing a seven-storey complex on a 834 square metre block at 57 Banana Street.
The site falls within the Weinam Creek Priority Development area and is a stone's throw from Neville Stafford Park and the Redland Bay Marina.
Plans for the complex include 17 units, a rooftop recreation space, 31 resident car parks and two visitor spaces.
HAL Architects town planner Jesse Govender wrote in a planning report that the development would increase residential density without compromising the area's character and amenity.
"The building is considered to be of high architectural merit and ... the proposed development is consistent with the intent of the mixed use precinct," he said.
"The proposed building height of seven storeys is compliant with the Weinam Creek Priority Development Area development scheme.
"The proposed increase in residential density over the site will complement the Weinam Creek Masterplan, which intends for medium to high-rise development."
Russell Island resident Greg-Hartay Szabo said parking arrangements at the complex appeared to be adequate for the proposed number of apartments.
However, he raised concerns about ongoing development at Redland Bay leaving behind limited parking for islanders.
"Altogether the design looks appealing, with a lovely facade, from a reputable architecture firm," he said.
"[It is] certainly more appealing in appearance than what's planned with the overall Weinam Creek PDA proposal to replace the massive car park at the front."
The proposed development will be positioned within walking distance of a bus stop connecting commuters to Cleveland and Victoria Point.
It will also provide close access to ferries servicing the Southern Moreton Bay Islands.
"The proposed residential development is suitably located within the precinct so as to not conflict with other envisaged activities," Mr Govender wrote.
"The subject site is not identified for any community purpose and the proposal will not reduce the availability of land for community purposes.
"The development has been designed to include a mix of dwelling types, these include one, two and three bedroom apartments."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
